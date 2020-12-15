Mission Lexington opens Christmas shop to help families in need

Last week, Mission Lexington started giving out toys to families in need. They'll continue to do so until Thursday, December 17th.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Mission Lexington has opened their annual Christmas shop to help families in need so they can have a holiday to remember.

The crisis ministry has been serving the community since 1978. According to their website, Mission Lexington helps meets 30,000 needs in the community each year.

"Christmas at Mission Lexington is always exciting for everybody -- for those who donate, for those who receive and for those who are giving it out," said Robin Bowers, executive director of Mission Lexington. "We have absolutely had an amazing year of donations, both with our holiday food and with our toys, as well as monetary."

Last week, Mission Lexington started giving out toys tor families in need in the community. They'll continue to do so until Thursday, December 17th. They're taking the first 25 to 30 people due to how long it takes for people to pick out individual gifts for their family.

Typically, the crisis ministry allows people to walk with a staff member as they pick out their Christmas gifts, but due to the pandemic and social distancing, staff members are grabbing the gifts for the families. Families are still able to pick what they would like because they are able to see everything they can choose from.

During Nov/Dec, we offer pre-packed holiday food bags to those we serve. Last year Mission Lexington gave out 1,040 holiday food bags. How can YOU help? Visit our website at https://t.co/umr32WcqcP pic.twitter.com/l53xBli8kD — Mission Lexington (@MissionLexSC) October 26, 2020

"Our mission statement is to glorify God every day by serving those in crisis, and these folks are in crisis," Bowers said. "Everybody that comes is in crisis of some kind, whether it's health, whether it's COVID, whether it's the loss of a job. It could be all sorts of things. We are here to serve them with dignity and kindness and love, no matter what day it is."

Families who want to take part in the Christmas shop will need to show up early in the morning on Wednesday, December 16th and Thursday, December 17th.