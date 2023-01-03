Missouri governor does not grant clemency, first openly transgender death row inmate to be executed

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Amber McLaughlin is scheduled to die by lethal injection for a crime she committed 19 years ago.

ST. LOUIS — On the morning of her scheduled execution, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson denied clemency for Amber McLaughlin.

She will be the first openly transgender death row inmate executed by the state of Missouri and the first in the United States.

In a news release, the Governor's Office confirmed they will carry out the sentence of McLaughlin as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri.

"McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law. McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal," Parson said. "Ms. Guenther's family and loved ones deserve peace. The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin’s sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice."

According to the Anti-Execution Death Penalty Information Center, there is no known case of an openly transgender inmate being executed in the US before.

The crime

5 On Your Side searched through our archives, learning what happened on Nov. 20, 2003.

The victim's neighbor said Beverly Guenther was in fear of her ex-partner for months.

According to the neighbor, we learned a police officer was walking Guenther from work to her car for a week.

But, the one time she stopped asking for an escort, the murder happened.

Guenther was about to file another order of protection against McLaughlin the very next day when she was abducted from her job in Earth City.

Her body was then found in south St. Louis.

Guenther was raped and stabbed to death.

In the news release, Parson said, "McLaughlin terrorized Ms. Guenther for months prior, to the point where Ms. Guenther had an order of protection against McLaughlin after McLaughlin broke into her home. McLaughlin’s culpability in Ms. Guenther's murder has never been in question. Missouri courts have found no issue in the application of Missouri law to McLaughlin, and federal appellate courts have maintained as much."

The conviction

McLaughlin was charged with first-degree murder, rape and aggravated assault.

One of McLaughlin's attorneys, Laurence Komp, said while the jury convicted McLaughlin of the crime, they were deadlocked on a death sentence.

That's when a St. Louis County judge set the ruling for the death sentence.

Missouri is one of two states across the country that allows a judge to do this.