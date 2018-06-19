To help residents beat the famously hot heat, the City of Columbia will be operating misting stations, swimming pools, splash pads and spray pools throughout the city.
According to the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department, misting stations will be in operation from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., when the heat index reaches 90 degrees or higher, at the following locations:
Misting Stations:
- Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St.
- Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave.
- Martin Luther King, Jr., 2300 Greene St.
- Owens Field Park, 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd.
- Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel St.
- Rosewood Park, 901 South Holly St.
- Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
Pools:
The City of Columbia also operates two outdoor swimming pools, an indoor pool, splash pads and spray pools:
- Maxcy Gregg Pool, 1655 Park Circle
Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows:
Monday through Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m.
Fridays from 1-6 p.m.
Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.
Maxcy Gregg pool will be closed for maintenance from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays
- Greenview Pool, 6700 David Street
Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows:
Mondays from 1-6 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 5:45 p.m.
Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.
Greenview Pool will be closed for maintenance from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays.
Fees for Maxcy Gregg and Greenview Pools:
Per visit: $3 (ages 12 and under), $4 (ages 13 and over)
Maxcy Gregg Pool, Greenview Pool and spray pools/splash pads will remain open until Monday, Sept. 3 (Labor Day).
- Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way (operates year round)
Recreational Swimming Schedule (Lanes 1-3):
Monday through Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Friday from 1-6:30 p.m.
Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
Sunday from 2-5 p.m.
Drew Pool Fee (daily, per visit)
- Free for wellness center members
- Adults ages 18-49: $6 for City resident
- Seniors age 50+: $5 for City resident
- Youth ages 17 and under: $3 for City resident
Splash Pad/Spray Pools Locations (Free and open to the public)
The following spray pools will be open from Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., and closed on Sundays:
- Lorick Park - 1600 Lorick Ave.
- Pinehurst Park - 2300 Pinehurst Rd.
The following spray pools will be open from Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays:
- Edisto Discovery Park - 1914 Wiley St.
- Emily Douglas Park - 2500 Wheat St.
- Hampton Park - 117 Brandon Ave.
- Heathwood Park - 800 Abelia Rd.
- Melrose Park - 1500 Fairview Rd.
- Sims Park - 3500 Duncan St.
- St. Anna's Park - 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.
The following spray pools will be available upon request:
- *Mays Park - 4100 Trenholm Rd.
- *Pacific Park - 200 Wayne St.
Drew Park splash pad located at 2101 Walker Solomon Way will operate the following hours:
Monday-Saturday from 12-8 p.m.; Closed on Sundays
The spray pad at Roy Lynch Park, 900 Abbeville St., is user-operated and is available during the park’s operating hours from sunrise to sunset.
Spray pools located at parks that are unstaffed will be turned on and off by on-call recreation personnel upon request. Citizens are asked to call the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100 on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to request the spray pools for a weekday or weekend event.
All splash pads/spray pools are free of charge and closed on Sundays.