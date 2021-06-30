10-year-old killed in Lexington County house fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a child has died following a fire in Lexington County on Tuesday.

County spokesperson Jessica Imbimbo told News19 that Lexington Fire Services responded to a mobile home fire in the 200 block of Golden Leaf Lane around noon.

She said a patient was taken from the scene. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said that the victim, a 10-year-old child, died. Fisher hadn't yet released the name.

Imbimbo said that, at this point, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.