Molly Creek Landing on Lake Wateree opens beach area

Molly Creek Landing on Lake Wateree now offers the public a fishing dock, picnic tables, boat ramps, beach access and restrooms.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Good news for you lake lovers! Lake Wateree has a new landing with a swimming beach that just opened a couple days ago.

As of just a couple of days ago, you can now enjoy the great outdoors at Molly Creek Landing. It's the largest public access area on Lake Wateree, which is owned by Duke Energy.

Generally speaking, it's one of very few public access points on the lake, according to locals. Residents tell News 19 often times you have to know someone with private property to get to the water.

Time spent on the lake is good time.

"It's important for your psyche and your general health and well being and, in general, just to enjoy nature and be outside, and this is one way to do it," said Christy Churchill, recreation planner for Duke Energy. She works in the energy company's water strategy and hydro-licensing department.

"It looks like a great place to have a group outing on a Sunday afternoon," Westville resident Craigan Blankenship said. "The beach looks really nice, it's really clean. Hopefully, it'll stay very clean. Hopefully, people take care of it. The fishing pier looks very nice. We just checked that out and even saw some fish swimming around below it already."

The 100-acre public access area offers a fishing dock, picnic tables, boat ramps, beach access and restrooms.

It took Duke Energy 12 years from start to finish and about $7M, so they want you to keep it clean, too.

"We have hydro stations and dams located on all the lakes along the Catawba Wateree chain and Wateree dam and Hydro Station is one of them," Churchill said. "And, as part of that license, we're required to provide recreation to the public and free access to the water for folks who maybe don't have the ability to own lakefront property."

Duke Energy is also considering commercially leasing part of the space for camp ground facilities.

The beach access will be open seasonally from now until about September.