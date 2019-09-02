SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police say a man was arrested after a woman and her 4-month-old child were assaulted Thursday morning.

The 25-year-old mom was walking to a car with her baby on the 600 block of West Liberty Street around 10:30 a.m. when a man approached them, according to a report.

Police responded to the scene, and were able to apprehend a 32-year-old male suspect. However the suspect became combative, causing minor injuries to four officers.

The suspect was eventually restrained and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. He is expected to be face assault and resisting arrest charges upon release.

According to police, the baby is fine and the mom is being treated for minor injuries.