Local mom killed moments after putting son on a school bus

A Midlands mother was hit and killed by a car Tuesday morning shortly after putting her child on the school bus. Her family is grieving their loss.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMDEN, S.C. — On Tuesday morning, at 6:00 a.m., a Kershaw County family's lives were changed forever.

41-year-old mother, Donna Gearhart was hit by a car and killed moments after putting her son on the school bus.

Her mother-in-law, Carol Gearhart, says Donna's son was her entire world.

"He loved his mommy better than anything, and it's going to be hard I know but that's what Donna's purpose was, was her son," Carol said.

The Gearhart family just moved to Kershaw from West Virginia seven months ago. Carol Gearhart says her daughter-in-law was a kind spirit

The Kershaw County School District says there were a few children on the bus when Donna was hit. Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin says the district is providing any counseling resources they can for all involved.

"This is not a one-day thing, if there is additional help needed, we'll provide it ongoing, because as you say this is not the kind of thing that typically happens," Goodwin stated. "It's hard to deal with and we want to make sure that we take care of students and staff."

The district expressed its condolences to the Gearhart family and said they will continue monitoring all of the students and staff that were there.