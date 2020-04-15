SUMTER, S.C. — A high school senior's mother took graduation pictures of her son with an added accessory, a mask. She said she did this so he could remember everything going on in the world during the final weeks of his high school career.

"It's been sad kind of," Lakewood High School senior Tyreece Greene said.

Tyreece Greene is ending his final year in a way he never expected.

"Our prom is slowly approaching, and our senior trip was coming up, and we don't know if we're going to be able to graduate, so it's kind of scary," Tyreece Greene said.

While most seniors are looking forward to those final memories, Tyreece, like many others, are wondering if they will even happen. And so our their parents.

"It's devastating, it's definitely heart wrenching and bitter sweet," Shannon Greene said. "This is our first out of five children who is graduating and as a mom, as a parent, you're waiting on that day to watch your kid walk across the stage and to know that may not happen is definitely upsetting."

Shannon Greene is a photographer and while taking her son's graduation photos she also wanted to capture everything happening around us.

"The picture I did of him, I just wanted something that speaks volumes and something he could look back and remember," Shannon Greene said. "It was just to show not only him, but the world what we are going through and how serious it is, and to get the picture and the emotion. This is what it is, but the outcome will be better."

Tyreece is looking forward to his future after high school and he remains hopeful to receive his diploma in front of family and next to friends.

"Graduation is really what I hopes happens, to be able to walk across the stage," Tyreece Greene said.

After graduation, Tyreece said he wants attend college at South Carolina State University.