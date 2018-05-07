Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Journalists across America and the world are asked to observe a moment of silence.

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m.

That is the same time a gunman attacked employees at The Capital Gazette Newspaper in Annapolis.

Five employees at the paper were killed.

The five victims, all employees of the newspaper, were assistant editor and columnist Rob Hiaasen, special publications editor Wendi Winters, writer John McNamara, editorial page editor Gerald Fischman and sales assistant Rebecca Smith.

Jarrod W. Ramos, the 38-year-old charged with their murders is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 24th.

Officials say Ramos has a grudge against the newspaper.

