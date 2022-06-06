Facebook pages help SC moms find milk

One Gilbert woman created a page called "Low Country Baby Formula Shortage" to connect Midlands and Low Country mothers.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The baby formula shortage continues to impact families in need across the Midlands, and in other regions of the state.

It comes as inflation and high gas prices make it even harder for families to find and buy what they need.

But the start up of a few Facebook pages based in South Carolina is in an effort to provide a solution.

"Our state will never be whole if we don’t work together," said Promise Edwards, Upstate Baby Formula Group Facebook page creator.

As of two weeks ago Edwards started the "Upstate Baby Formula Group" Facebook page and has been connecting and helping mothers across South Carolina.

Her friend Brittany from the Gilbert area also just started a page connecting mothers in the Midlands and Low Country.

The idea is these pages serve as networks for moms across the state to pick up or donate breast milk or formula.

"I said well what if people in other counties looked for the formula that we needed and we could get the word out that way. Maybe that parent could pick it up and the other one could come and meet them or do an online order at that store," Edwards said.

People have also been donating money for gas to allow these moms to drive to each other with the liquid or powdered gold.

"As long as the families that are sharing this milk across the state are practicing those safe guidelines of keeping the milk frozen during its transport it should be fine for an infant to receive as long as the other precautions and conversations are being had to really understand the risks versus the benefits," said Karin Deligiannidis, International Board Certified Lactation Consultant.

Promise tells News 19 the need is great. She said one of her friends drove from Newberry to Greenwood to transport frozen breast milk to a mom in need.

Edwards adds she knows the feeling of being in need and feels called to give back. She recalls barely being able to afford formula when her kids were babies.

"There’s really nothing I’m getting out of it except for just knowing that I’ve been there and I know what it felt like and if I can keep someone else from feeling like that then it just makes me happy," Edwards said.

Promise said she’s helped about six families already and received about 30 donations.

She’s looking to expand that by adding more members to these Facebook pages.

Edwards said she will take any kind of formula donation as long as the package is sealed.