Columbia, SC (WLTX) Two of tonight's CBS shows will air at a later time.

Because Air Force One, President Trump's plane was delayed due to weather before his rally at Airport High School, the CBS shows "Mom" and "Man With A Plan" will air at a later time.

"Mom" will air at 1:37 AM and "Man With A Plan" will air at 2:07 AM.

© 2018 WLTX