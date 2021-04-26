Monetta Drive-In Theatre hosting vaccine clinic on Saturday

The Big Mo says it was important for them to do their part to help vaccinate people in the community.

MONETTA, S.C. — The Big Mo, the drive-in theatre in Monetta, will be hosting a vaccine clinic on May 1st. The hours will be from 10 am until 2:15 pm.

One of the well-known entertainment venues to watch movies is located in Monetta. The drive-in theatre has been around for 70 years.

Lisa Boaz, the co-owner of the drive-in, believes it will be a drive-thru clinic and they'll be using the main field.

The Big Mo says it was important for them to do their part to help vaccinate people in the community, especially for folks who live in rural areas who may not have the ability to travel to other towns to receive it.

"We always want to be a good community member. We plan to reopen the drive-in in May. We hope that most people will be vaccinated by then," said Boaz. "It's safer for our customers, safer for us and our employees. So we want to encourage everybody to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

The vaccine being distributed on Saturday will be for the first dose. People will return in June to receive their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

According to a post on the Town of Batesburg-Leesville's Facebook page, the clinic will accept both appointments and walk-ins.