Monetta Fire Department mourns loss of fellow firefighter Drew Barr

Although an officer in Cayce, Barr worked as a volunteer firefighter in the Monetta community as well.

MONETTA, S.C. — Dozens of people who knew Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr are grieving this week. Remembrances of him continue as the community prepares to say goodbye Thursday afternoon.

Brian Kaney was one of those firefighters who worked alongside Drew and was friends with him.

"Does it hurt? Yeah, tremendously. Drew was family," Kaney said.

Drew Barr left a big stamp on this small town of Monetta and its fire department.

"He’d come in in the mornings off a night shift, go to get into bed and the fire tone was dropped and he’s up and at it again, going to a fire after working 12 hours," Kaney said.

Sunday morning Kaney's world was completely uprooted.

"I got the call about 7:45 Sunday morning. It took me about an hour, 30 minutes to an hour to grasp the fact because I had just talked to Drew Saturday night while he was on shift and it was normal conversation, as we always had," Kaney said.

The two were good friends. Brian tells News 19 anytime they caught up they’d pick up right where they left off.

"Drew would give you the shirt off his back amongst whatever else just to help you," Kaney said.

Everyone News 19 spoke with agreed — Drew loved his job and wanted nothing more than to help people.

"There’s not another one like him. No matter what, you’ll never find another Drew," Kaney said.