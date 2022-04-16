Crews from two agencies battle woods fire off Monticello Road overnight

Photos shared by the department showed the heavy flames in a wooded area and heavy equipment being used to put them out.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Forestry Commission and Columbia-Richland Fire worked through the overnight hours on Friday night and Saturday morning to put out a forest fire near Columbia.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, the fire was off of Monticello Road. It's unclear how many acres burned but the fire was mostly out by midnight, the department said.

