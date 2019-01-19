GASTON, S.C. — A December crash left one driver injured, while another fled the scene.

A vehicle hit a moped on Busbee Road near Pasture Road in Gaston area of Lexington County. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. December 26.

Troopers are now looking for a suspect they say left the driver of the moped with serious injuries. That driver is still reportedly recovering in the hospital.

No vehicle description is available at this time, but the suspected vehicle is believed to be dark metallic grey with damage to the right front.

Anyone with information should contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-76-1501 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.