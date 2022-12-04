Affordable housing for seniors under development in lower Richland County

Nearly 200 affordable senior living apartments are being constructed in lower Richland County and will be complete by December 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to the United Health Foundation, 11.5% of South Carolina seniors (65+) live under the poverty line—earning less than $13,000 per household. In an effort to provide more affordable and newer housing for older people, Minnesota-based company Dominium is constructing 198 housing units starting April 2022.

"You wanna live happy. You wanna live in peace, and in something that looks nice," said Elzina Robinson, who lives off Atlas Road in lower Richland County. "You see something down here that looks nice? No."

Robinson is 92 years old and has lived in her home for 63 years.

"If I wasn’t here, I wouldn’t be here," Robinson said. "I wouldn’t move here now. Why would I move to a neighborhood looking like this?"

Robinson told News 19 she's watched many homes become dilapidated.

"These houses now, they ain’t worth living in because they run down. And anything run down, ain’t worth being in," Robinson said. "So, if they built some senior citizens homes, that would be nice."

The new complex is called Haven at Congaree Pointe, 12-acre multi-family development to be located at 2401 Atlas Rd. The development will house residents 55-years-old and older.

Affordable Senior Living Housing coming to Lower Richland 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The project is funded by federal and state low-income housing tax credits.

"They're building a senior living center right in my back yard," said Atlas Road resident Reggie Weston, Sr.

Weston said this is a great addition to the area because a lot of seniors reside in this part of lower Richland County.

"It’s a good thing," Weston said. "It's a really great thing. As you said, the seniors are close to town and everything. We want to live in harmony. I think that should be everyone's goals."

The company has not started taking applications to live at the complex. Income limits are based of 50%-80% of the median income.