Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The weekend was dry and temperatures were unseasonably warm. Monday will be a little cooler with mostly cloudy skies in place.

A backdoor cold front is pushing into the state. The front will bring more clouds to the area Monday. There may be a few showers Monday, but most of us probably will not see any rain.

High temperatures Monday will be in the middle 80s. This is much closer to normal for this time of year.

The front will be south of the area Tuesday. There will be a small chance of a shower or storm, but most of the area will be dry.

There will be a chance for showers and storms Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

It may be a little cooler by the weekend. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

