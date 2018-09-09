Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The hot and humid weather will continue as we go into the workweek. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s Monday, but there will be a chance for showers and storms.

Sunday was hot and humid. High temperatures were in the lower to middle 90s. A few areas had some rain, but many of us stayed dry.

A cold front will approach the area. This may give a few more opportunities for some rain. There will be a chance for showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 90s.

The biggest forecast factor for us by the end of the workweek is Florence. There is still uncertainty in the track and strength of the storm. Right now, we are keeping just a small chance of rain in the forecast for Thursday, then dry, hot weather Friday. A lot can change with this forecast though.

If you do have interests along the coast, especially along the Grand Strand, you should keep a close eye on the forecast for Florence.

© 2018 WLTX