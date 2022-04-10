Projects to upgrade Richland Mall and BullStreet District discussed at Richland County Council meeting

Richland County Council made some major development moves at their meeting on Tuesday, including approving plan for more housing at Columbia's BullStreet District.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council made some major development moves at their regular meeting Tuesday, including adding more housing to Columbia's BullStreet District.

"When you think about what's gone on at our BullStreet property, and just the opportunity to create living space for individuals, tremendous tax breaks, and a significant increase in quality of life for our community, it's just a great opportunity for all of us," Councilman Paul Livingston explained.

The county voted to approve a contract with BullStreet Apartments LLC to create new market-rate housing.

"When the company gets a tax incentive that means they can rent the facility for less," Livingston said.

The council did not disclose a timeline for the project but Councilman Livingston believes it will be a beneficial financial investment for the county.

"It's not costing the county anything," Livingston stated. "The county is benefitting from the tax revenue that is being generated."

Meanwhile, the discussion about the possible re-development of Richland Mall was put on hold.

"I move that we defer this to October 18," Livingston told the Council Chair.

There has been talk of revamping the mall by adding stores, restaurants, office space, and apartments. The county says they are re-wording some of their "Project Bulldog" ordinances and hope to take another vote again soon.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to not take any action on authorizing the expansion of an industrial park that would be jointly developed with Fairfield County.