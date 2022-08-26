Increased police presence at Dreher High School today, football game moved

District Officials say an unknown person made a threat toward the school during a YouTube livestream of the JV football game on Thursday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland District One says there will be an increased law enforcement presence at Dreher High School Friday due to an online threat.

District Officials say an unknown person made a threat toward the school during a YouTube livestream of the JV football game on Thursday. Officials did not specify what was said during the threat.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district has moved the varsity football game between Dreher High School and A.C. Flora High School.

The game has been rescheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. It will still be played at Dreher High School.

The Columbia Police Department is working with Richland One and is monitoring the concern.

"Collectively, threats or perceived threats are taken seriously and will not be tolerated," said Jennifer Timmons, police information officer with the Columbia Police Department.