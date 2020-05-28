COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce announced Thursday it’s dealing with roughly 80,000 calls a week about unemployment claims.

One of those callers spoke to WLTX about her frustrating experience dealing with the employment office.

“It's really mind-boggling trying to figure out what you're going to do from week to week actually, at this point,” said Richland County salon owner, Malissa Green.

Green first filed for unemployment at the end of March, when she knew she would be deemed ineligible.

Green said she had recently left a part-time job of her own accord and knew she likely wouldn’t qualify.

But, a month later, she received a letter telling her to apply for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. Green told WLTX she did and received another letter saying she was eligible.

The PUA does offer unemployment benefits to people unable to work or start new jobs due to the coronavirus, along with the self-employed. Green, who has owned a salon since 2010, had the business shuttered due to the virus.

“To be able to apply for the PUA and not receive it has been really, really stressful,” Green said.

Green is one of more than 540,000 South Carolinians who have tried navigating the unemployment system in recent months.

So far, the state said they've paid out more than $1.5 billion in state and federal funds. In recent days, lawmakers have talked about ways to replenish the state’s unemployment trust fund.

However, Green has not been paid since late March and with her salon business closed said she's eating into savings.

Other applicants have spoken with WLTX, expressing similar headaches.

“Oh it's tough, it's tough, when that's your only source of income and you have nothing else coming in, it's extremely hard,” Green said.

The salon owner also said it’ll be difficult to keep going as another new month approaches.

Thursday, Green told WLTX she was able to talk with someone on the phone at DEW for the first time since applying. She hopes the problem is fixed soon.

WLTX helped her get in contact with her local state representatives to ask for more help.

In the meantime, the Department said extended call hours from 8am to 6pm during the week and 8am to noon on Saturday will continue.

In the week ending May 23, DEW said less than 25,000 people applied for benefits, a sixth straight week of declining claims.

In a video statement DEW said weekly certification is a critical step to continue receipt of benefits and they're working to expand federal benefits to those who had previously exhausted what was available.

Green said she’s been certifying her weeks even though she isn’t yet receiving benefits.