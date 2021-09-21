More than half of eligible residents in Richland County are vaccinated, officials say

52.8 percent of eligible residents in Richland County have been fully vaccinated, according to county officials.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council met Tuesday night and presented the latest COVID vaccination rates in the county.

It reports that Richland County’s Level of Incidence is in the high tier for more than 200 cases.

It reports 52.8 percent of eligible residents in Richland County have been fully vaccinated. This is higher than the statewide percentage of 50.8.

Richland County also reports it has helped 507 applicants with over $2.6 million in emergency rental assistance.