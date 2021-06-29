Prosecutor says more time needed to decide on charges in SC jail death

Jamal Sutherland died in custody at the Charleston County Detention Center in January.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The South Carolina prosecutor investigating the January death of a man at a South Carolina jail says she needs more time to decide whether she will press criminal charges in the case.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said Tuesday that she has gathered new evidence and additional interviews in the past week related to the death of Jamal Sutherland in the Charleston County jail.

Wilson had previously promised a decision by the end of June on whether to press charges.

Back on January 5, 2021, deputies say Sutherland, 31, died in custody at the Charleston County Detention Center. In the recordings released last month that include body cameras from the two fired officers, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man’s neck and back, before he stops moving. At the time, officers were trying to move Sutherland from his cell to a bond hearing that was taking place.

Sutherland was brought to the jail on January 4 after an incident at a mental health facility where he was staying led to third-degree assault and battery.

His family has said both the mental health facility and jail failed to treat him properly given his condition.

Graziano said the jail has changed policy and will no longer force inmates to go to bond hearings. The sheriff also said the jail has stepped up nd effort to try and get inmates their medications and looking at their use of force policies.