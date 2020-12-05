WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are over 200 new trees, plants and shrubs planted in West Columbia thanks to the West Columbia Beautification Foundation.

The Foundation planted 31 trees and 172 plants and shrubs along Sunset Boulevard in April.

The new plantings can be found in front of local businesses, including By His Design, Our Savior Lutheran Church, East Point Academy, Liz Portee State Farm Insurance and Capital Electric.

The Foundation used the money raised at recent fundraisers such as Taste on the River and Tribute for Trees to fund the plantings.

In late fall, the Foundation planted approximately 150 trees along Augusta Road, from Meeting Street to Watling Road, with funds raised from the Fall Tribute for Trees event.

West Columbia Beautification Foundation newly planted shrubs on Sunselt Blvd

West Columbia Beautification Foundation

Chairperson Melissa Sprouse Browne said, “Everyone worked hard to raise the funds for these plantings and we are very excited to see the trees and plantings in the ground. We look forward to our future fundraising events in Fall to continue the beautification of West Columbia.”

To join in on the beautification of West Columbia, become a Friend of the Foundation! More information can be found here.