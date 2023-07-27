x
Morning Columbia fire injures two firefighters; both expected to be OK

Authorities said the front of the home and a carport were already burning heavily when crews arrived.
Credit: Columbia-Richland Fire
Fire on Brenthaven in Columbia, SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials say two firefighters are receiving treatment and expected to be OK after a Thursday morning house fire in Columbia.

A spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department said the fire happened in the 4800 block of Brenthaven Road, located in a neighborhood off Two Notch Road, around 8 a.m.

Firefighters found flames already pushing through the front of the home and carport area when they arrived, the department said in a statement. The fire also involved vehicles in the driveway.

Fire officials said they quickly controlled the fire, and two people who were home made it out safely, with one being treated at the scene and released.

Authorities said two firefighters were injured while fighting the fire and received treatment for burns at an area clinic. They are expected to be OK, a spokesperson said.

Officials said the home was significantly damaged. The cause is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshall's Office.

