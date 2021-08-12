x
One dead in morning crash in Fairfield County

The accident happened a little before 11 a.m. Thursday on Highway SC-215.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a morning accident in Fairfield County. 

According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 10:50 a.m. on State Hwy. 215 near McKennin Road, about a mile outside of the town of Jenkinsville. 

A 2001 Pontiac two-door was traveling south on SC-215 when it ran off the road and hit a tree, according to troopers. 

Troopers say the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was injured and transported to Prisma Health, where they died. 

The accident remains under investigation. The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased. 