Lexington, SC (WLTX) - He had been wanted for murder since March 2017, and now, after more than a year on the run, the West Columbia man is in custody.

Lexington County deputies say 26-year-old Kevin Lawrence Pearson was involved in a homicide in February 2017 that left a victim shot to death in a driveway on Princeton Road in West Columbia.

“Detectives have treated Pearson as our most wanted suspect for almost a year and a half,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

Pearson was apprehended Thursday night after he ran from Richland County deputies responding to a community complaint.

He is charged with murder and criminal conspiracy, and awaiting a bond hearing at Lexington County Detention Center.

