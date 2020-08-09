"I want justice for my son." Midlands mother reacts to the death of her son, seeks justice

Bruce Antonio Gibbs died after being hit by a car Sunday morning in Fairfield County.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are looking for the driver in a deadly hit and run that happened early Sunday morning in Fairfield County.

Troopers say the vehicle ran off the road hitting a person who was walking on the sidewalk.

Neighbors and family members told News 19 Monday that the person who was killed is 32-year-old Bruce Antonio Gibbs.

Felicia Gibbs-Johnson, the victim's mother, she says he was a good man who loved her and his children.

“That’s the love of my life, that’s my first heartbeat,” Gibbs-Johnson says. “He’s a good man, he’s not a gang-banger, and he has a two-month-old baby who’s not even going to know his daddy.”

The Fairfield County Coroner says the identity of the man killed will be released Tuesday morning.

Gibbs-Johnson hopes she’ll get justice for her son soon.