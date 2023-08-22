Sarah Starr pleaded guilty to five counts of child abuse, facing a minimum of nine years behind bars.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — In a Davidson County courtroom Tuesday, a judge accepted a guilty plea for Sarah Starr.

Starr is the stepmom of the nine-year-old boy in Davidson County who was kept in a dog crate outside.

The ADA said this is the worst child abuse case she’s ever seen.

Sarah Starr will face a minimum of nine years behind bars. Once her sentence is completed, she will have at least three years of probation. The judge also ordered her to have a mental health evaluation, anger management classes, and no contact with her nine-year-old stepson who is the victim in this case

If Starr pleaded not guilty, there would have been a trial. The judge acknowledged that the reason for the plea agreement is mostly to protect the victim who is the nine-year-old boy.

Starr pleaded guilty to three counts of negligent child abuse inflicting serious mental and emotional injury, and two counts of child abuse inflicting injury.

Other children also lived in the home at the time of the abuse of the nine-year-old. All of those children are now living elsewhere.

