Two dead in Sumter County motorcycle crash

The motorcycle and an SUV collided over the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two people are dead following a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in Sumter County.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 261 and Cle-Nic Lane. That's in an area south of Highway 378 several miles before the road enters the city of Sumter.

State troopers say an SUV was traveling north on Highway 261 while the motorcycle was traveling south. Officers say the SUV attempted to turn and didn't yield right of way and hit the motorcycle.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were both killed. No serious injuries were reported on the driver of the SUV.

The crash remains under investigation.