ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A two-vehicle crash ended with the death of one person Friday night.

Around 7:50 p.m. Friday, a motorcycle and car were driving in opposite directions on Sprinkle Avenue. As the car attempted to turn left, the motorcycle hit it.

The driver of the car, 42-year-old Nardis Rhames, was treated for minor injuries. However, the motorcyclist died from their injuries at a local hospital.

Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle was wearing his helmet at the time.