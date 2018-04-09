Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) — One person is dead following a hit and run in Orangeburg County on Saturday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP).

Lance Cpl. David Jones with S.C. Highway Patrol confirmed to News 19 that the rider of a motorcycle hit from behind on Saturday has died.

Troopers say the collision happened on Kennerly Road near Providence Road in Orangeburg County around 8 p.m. on Saturday. The minibike motorcycle was hit from behind by another vehicle, which left the scene, troopers say.

While the make and model of the vehicle that left the scene is unknown at this time, troopers say the vehicle likely has front end damage.

If you have any information about the incident or the vehicle that left the scene, troopers ask you to contact the S.C. Highway Patrol at (843) 953-6010 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

