Motorcyclist dead after accident on Hwy 378

The collision happened a little before 5 pm and closed the road for a time.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after an accident on Hwy 378 in Lexington.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Nicholas Pye the accident happened a little before 5pm near Lewie road.

Trooper Pye said that a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling east on HWY 378 when a 2014 Toyota sedan making a turn west from Lewie Road onto Hwy 378 struck the motorcyclist.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for hours.