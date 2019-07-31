RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a fatal wreck on Farrow Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a car and a motorcycle and happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at Farrow road and Hobart Road.

The vehicles were traveling Southbound when the car slowed to make a left turn and the motorcycle attempted to pass.

The motorcyclist was reported deceased on scene. The driver of the other vehicle reported no injuries.

This accident is currently under investigation.