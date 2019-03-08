SUMTER, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a pickup truck in Sumter Friday afternoon.

According to South Carolina State Highway Patrol Officer First Class Tyler Tidwell, the accident happened around 6 p.m. on North St. Paul Church Road and Hickory Road about a mile and a half from the city of Sumter.

Troopers say a motorcycle driven by 55-year-old Vincent Groom of Sumter crossed the center line and struck a Ford pickup truck. Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker pronounced Groom dead at the scene. The driver and the passenger of the pickup truck were not injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

An autopsy will be preformed on Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.