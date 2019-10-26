SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Sumter on Friday night.

The Sumter County Coroner's Office identified 32-year-old Qwantise Abrams as the deceased. Abrams was pronounced dead the scene. According to the report, Abrams was not wearing a helmet.

The fatal collision happened on N. Lafayette Drive between East Charlotte Avenue and Loring Drive in Sumter around 7:30 p.m. on October 25.

According to the report, a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer was turning left onto Lafayette Drive from the Dollar General parking lot when one of two motorcycles, headed north, collided into the driver’s side of the SUV causing the other motorcycle to crash.

The other motorcycle driver, fled on foot and has not been identified.

A passenger in the rear of the SUV also was injured and transported by helicopter to a hospital in Columbia. The other passengers of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, October 28 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The case is currently under investigation by the Sumter Police Department and the coroner's office.

In addition to investigating the cause of the collision, police are looking for the motorcycle driver who fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.