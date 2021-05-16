Motorcyclist dead in Sunday morning Sumter crash

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a two car collision in Sumter county Sunday morning.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins the accident happened a little before 11am on US 15 North near Lewis road.
According to the trooper a man on a Harley motorcycle was traveling north on US 15 as well as a 2011 Infinity when according to highway patrol the motorcycles made an unlawful lane change striking the Infinity.
The cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sumter county coroner has not yet released the name of the victim. No one in the Infinity was injured.
The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.