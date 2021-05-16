Motorcyclist dead in Sunday morning Sumter crash

The accident happened on US 15 near Lewis road.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a two car collision in Sumter county Sunday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins the accident happened a little before 11am on US 15 North near Lewis road.

According to the trooper a man on a Harley motorcycle was traveling north on US 15 as well as a 2011 Infinity when according to highway patrol the motorcycles made an unlawful lane change striking the Infinity.

The cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sumter county coroner has not yet released the name of the victim. No one in the Infinity was injured.