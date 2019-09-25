COLUMBIA, S.C. — A motorcyclist involved in a crash on September 19 on West Beltline Boulevard died Tuesday.

William E. Hogan, Jr., 52, was the driver of a motorcycle that collided with a truck. Hogan was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS and taken to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died Tuesday at 1:46 p.m.

The incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. on September 19 at 4233 West Beltline Boulevard. The preliminary investigation indicates Hogan was traveling west on West Beltline when a truck, traveling east was making a left turn. The truck driver is accused of failing to yield to the motorcyclist and hitting the left side of the vehicle.

An autopsy indicated the cause of death was due to complications of blunt force injuries.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are investigating the incident.

