COLUMBIA, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a tractor trailer on S.C. 277 in the early hours of November 9.

According to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the fatal wreck happened around 1:05 a.m. on S.C. 277 northbound near the I-20 interchange.

The two vehicles involved were a 2019 Harley Davidson and a tractor trailer.

According to the SCHP, the motorcycle was traveling north on S.C. 277. The tractor tralier was entering S.C. 77 north from I-20 when the trailer came loose and was blocking both lanes of S.C. 277. The driver of the motorcycle hit the trailer.

The driver of the Harley Davidson was wearing helmet at the time of the collision but sustained fatal injuries on the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was wearing a seatbelt and did not have any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.