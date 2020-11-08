Motorcyclist killed in Kershaw county crash Tuesday

The accident happened a little after noon in Lugoff

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with truck in Kershaw county on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the call came in around 12:30 p.m. about a collision on Ridgeway Road and Wildwood Lane in Lugoff between a motorcyclist and a pickup truck.

Steven C. Slaugher, 67, of Camden was the rider of the motorcycle.

He was headed east on Ridgeway Road when a 2008 Honda truck headed west made a left turn in front of him. The motorcyclist then struck the passenger side of the truck, according to the report.

Slaugher was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.