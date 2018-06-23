Sumter County, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Corporal Sonny Collins said the accident happened at around 3 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Pinewood Road and Cains Mill Road. The motorcycle was traveling south on Pinewood Road when a car pulled in front of the motorcycle.

Cpl. Collins said the motorcyclist died at the scene and was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the car was not injured.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.

