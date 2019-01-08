BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The individual who died in a collision in Blythewood Wednesday has been identified.

The Richland County Coroner identified the motorcyclist as Justin G. Stillinger, 20, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision occurred at approximately 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of Farrow Road and Hobart Road, Blythewood, SC.

Stillinger was headed southbound on Farrow Road when he struck another vehicle. A forensic exam indicated the cause of death to be from multiple blunt force injuries.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

