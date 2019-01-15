COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia residents will now have another choice when it comes to watching the latest releases on the big screen.

Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8 has opened in the former theater location on Columbia Mall Boulevard, above Columbia Place Mall in Northeast Columbia. The multiplex features 8 screens, Digital projection, Dolby 7.1 sound, large luxury rockers, and ticket prices are $8 per person.

The redevelopment is a collaboration between Spotlight Cinemas and The Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia, which owns the property.

The 23-acre property is located in a South Carolina Opportunity Zone -- part of a new community development program created by Congress to encourage long-term private investments in economically distressed communities across the U.S. designated for growth and development.

The Meeting Place Church purchased the 200,000-square-foot complex in early 2017 with the goal of creating a spiritual meeting place as well as a source of economic growth for its mission.

Bishop Eric J Freeman, pastor and founder of The Meeting Place, said “We look forward to more businesses finding a home in our complex and bringing a robust center for family- friendly fun, entertainment and worship to the local community.”

Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8 movie times and other information can be found at spotlightcinemas.com/capital8