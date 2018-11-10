Columbia, SC (WLTX) — After some rough weather Thursday, we are finally getting some fall weather Friday and into the weekend.

A cold front will continue to move through the state overnight and high pressure will build in. Much cooler and drier air will settle over the area for a few days.

Friday morning, we are expecting temperatures to start off in the middle 50s. You may have to find your light jacket. During the afternoon temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 70s under sunny skies.

The pleasant weather will continue into the weekend. Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle 50s. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s under mostly sunny to sunny skies.

Temperatures will be a little warmer Monday ahead of another cold front, and the next best chance for rain comes Tuesday.

