Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) — A campus wide alert was sent to students, faculty, and staff at South Carolina State University, warning of an off-campus shooting.

The alert was sent just before 9:30 p.m., that said "local law enforcement is investigating. Contact Orangeburg Public Safety if you have any information."

A second alert just before 10 p.m. that local law enforcement has provided description of the a suspect. The alert said that the suspect was a black male, between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-3, approximately 240 pounds, and wearing all black.

News19 has reached out to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, and awaiting further information.

This is a developing story.

