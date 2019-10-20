GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Three people are dead and several others are injured following a crash near the campus of Furman University in the Upstate.

WSPA reports the victims died in a collision on the US Highway 25 Bypass near the college. The Highway Patrol told the Greenville News a Toyota Corolla crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit the pickup truck.

Greenville County Coroner Park Evans says there was heavy rain at the time due to Post-Tropical Storm Nestor, which was moving through the state.

Among the injured are children, according to investigators.

Hector Ruiz De La Cruz, 30, of Greenville has been identified as one of the victims. The coroner says he was riding in the backseat of the Corolla and was not wearing a seat belt.

The exact condition of the other people who were injured is not yet known.