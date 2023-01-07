x
Multiple people displaced by Saturday fire in Columbia

Fire officials said the American Red Cross is assisting residents following a fire on Howell Court.
Credit: Columbia-Richland Fire
Fire at Howell Court apartment complex on Saturday, December 7, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured but multiple people have been forced out of their homes following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in Columbia.

Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire said that first-shift crews were called to apartments on Howell Court in the Booker Washington Heights community. around 4 p.m.

Photos from the scene show heavy smoke erupting from the roof and attic spaces of one building. In all, department officials said 4 units were impacted with one of them being vacant. 

Six people in total were displaced. The department added that the American Red Cross is assisting those who are currently without a home or are otherwise impacted by the fire.

At this point, the cause if the fire is still under investigation.

