WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — Deputies say multiple people are injured following a shooting in Washington County, Maryland Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 12900 block of Bickle Road in Smithsburg, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

There is no word on the exact number of people who were injured in the shooting citing "multiple victims" and officials have not said how serious the injuries may be.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public at this time. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Congressman David Trone took to Twitter following the shooting asking people in the area to stay away while officials investigate.

We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground. If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds. — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) June 9, 2022

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

