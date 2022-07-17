Greenwood Police initially said 'several' people are injured, including the shooter.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall that happened around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Four people are dead and two others wounded in the shooting. Police tell 13News the shooter is among those dead.

Greenwood Chief James Ison said two others were wounded in the shooting and are being treated at area hospitals.

Ison said a good Samaritan witnessed the shooting and shot and killed the shooter.

The shooter is only identified as an adult male at this time. Police said the shooter had a long rifle and several magazines of ammo.

People inside the mall at the time of the shooting told 13News reporter Logan Gay that they heard 20 gunshots in the food court. IMPD said it appears shots were only fired in the food court area.

IMPD is assisting at the scene and said there is no known ongoing threat, during a news conference at 7:45 p.m.

Multiple police units are going through the mall to make sure there are no people wounded or still sheltering in place.

There are multiple casualties reference this incident. There is no known ongoing threat. Multiple agencies are assisting with clearing the mall. https://t.co/OBmm6IdYUd — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 17, 2022

IMPD said there is no information yet on a motive for the shooting.

Witnesses are being interviewed, according to IMPD.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers released a statement on Facebook reading in part: "This tragedy hits at the core of our community. Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders."

