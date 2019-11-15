CHARLESTON, S.C. — College of Charleston officials confirmed 17 new cases of mumps on campus in the last week.

This brings to total number of mumps cases to 43.

In a letter from college President Andrew T. Hsu, officials said they are asking for student's help stopping the spread of the contagious illness.

We're told a majority of the 43 confirmed mumps cases among members of College of Charleston are no longer infectious.

Health officials say there are five things the CofC campus community can do to reduce their chances of getting the mumps.

The first is to get vaccinated. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now recommending "an additional dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine especially for students involved in fraternity and sorority activities, due to known risks factors inherent in this population," the letter says.

We're told a targeted vaccine clinic will be held on campus early next week for Greek life students.

The second recommendation is to practice good hygiene. The letter from President Hsu says, "it is important to cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing; do not share food, drinks, eating utensils, cigarettes or vaping devices; and avoid activities that might result in saliva exposure."

It is also recommended you wash your hands frequently and clean and disinfect common surfaces such as tabletops and doorknobs.

The third recommendation is to self-isolate. This means that anyone who has symptoms of the mumps and anyone awaiting results of a mumps test should stay away form others for five days. This includes staying home from class, campus events, parties and sports.

The fourth tip is to monitor your health. If you have had close contact with someone who was diagnosed with the mumps, monitor yourself for symptoms.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC) mumps is best known for the puffy cheeks and tender, swollen jaw that it causes. Other symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite.

The last recommendation from officials is to be vigilant. The spread of mumps is very common in social settings.

If you plan on attending parties or events where you will be in close proximity to other people, be aware of your hygiene habits and those of others.

The College remains on its normal operating schedule and there are no plans to alter class or activity schedules.

There are also no plans to close campus due to the outbreak.

The outbreak was originally announced on September 23.

Officials said in a statement that additional cases are likely.